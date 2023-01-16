BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Labatt is encouraging Bills fans to keep an eye out around the City of Buffalo and its northtown and southtown suburbs, as well as at Highmark Stadium, for four 10-foot-tall inflatable Bills beer cans.

The scavenger hunt is part of the company’s “Labatt on the Hunt” promotion, during which, one first-prize winner will win four playoff game tickets, two parking passes, and gear from the Bills and Labatt, which have partnered for this promotion. Two runners-up will win an autographed item from a Bills player.

Labatt encourages fans to team up and post photos on social media using the hashtag #LabattOnTheHunt. The promotion runs through Friday

“It’s never been more evident that the Buffalo Bills play such a vital role in this community. We wanted to give Bills Mafia the ultimate opportunity to cheer their hearts out at Highmark Stadium with playoff tickets,” Labatt USA associate brand manager Corey Berger said in a release.