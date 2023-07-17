ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills Mafia can expect to enjoy a new beverage honoring the nostalgic memories of their team courtesy of Labatt Blue Light.

Labatt announced that they will be releasing Throwback Tea, which is described as “a non-carbonated hard iced tea.”

The packaging of the upcoming drink will feature the red Bills helmet, which was first introduced back in 1974. The packaging, according to Labatt, is intended to be a throwback for Bills fans who watched their team through the 1990s.

This is the first time that one of Labatt’s products has been designated as an “official sponsor of Bills Mafia.”

“Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light continue to be fan favorites for all of Bills Mafia that can drink responsibly,” said Dan Misko, the senior vice president of business development for the Bills. “Labatt, with US headquarters right here in Buffalo, NY, has always done a great job understanding our fan base and debuting innovative drinks that are coveted all season long.

Throwback Tea will be available for purchase sometime this week across New York and Pennsylvania. The beverage will come in 12 packs of 12 oz. cans and a single 24 oz. cans while supplies last.