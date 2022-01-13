Lays grows potatoes with NFL field grounds; here’s how to win a Bills bag of chips

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’ve ever wanted a chance to taste a victory at Highmark Stadium, the potato chip company Lays is giving you that chance.

Lays grew potatoes in fields that were mixed with NFL field grounds. The chip brand now has limited edition team-themed bags with chips that were made from those fields, now known as Lays Golden Grounds.

If you want to win a Bills bag, respond to the company’s tweet with a video about how much you love the Bills. Make sure to include the hashtag “Bills Mafia,” too.

The sweepstakes ends on January 25th.