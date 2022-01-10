Local math teacher uses Bills stats to teach classes

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — You don’t need a lesson plan to teach you that the Buffalo Bills are a team to beat this year, but one local educator is teaching it to her students anyway.
Alison Camp, a math teacher at William Street School in Lancaster, tweeted Monday that she’s kicking off “Football Week” in her math classes.
Camp’s class is learning about percentages and statistics using stats for the Bills players.
