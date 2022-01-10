Local math teacher uses Bills stats to teach classes

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — You don’t need a lesson plan to teach you that the Buffalo Bills are a team to beat this year, but one local educator is teaching it to her students anyway.

Alison Camp, a math teacher at William Street School in Lancaster, tweeted Monday that she’s kicking off “Football Week” in her math classes.

When the Bills head to the playoffs I have to make it “Football Week” in Math Lab! This week we’re learning about percents and statistics from our very own Buffalo Bills! @WilliamStreet14 @BuffaloBills @BuffaloFAMbase pic.twitter.com/GsxcEGQCBV — Alison Camp (@AlisonCamp10) January 10, 2022

Camp’s class is learning about percentages and statistics using stats for the Bills players.