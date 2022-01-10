Local math teacher uses Bills stats to teach classes

Bills Mafia

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — You don’t need a lesson plan to teach you that the Buffalo Bills are a team to beat this year, but one local educator is teaching it to her students anyway.

Alison Camp, a math teacher at William Street School in Lancaster, tweeted Monday that she’s kicking off “Football Week” in her math classes.

Camp’s class is learning about percentages and statistics using stats for the Bills players.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now