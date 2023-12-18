CLARENCE N.Y. (WIVB) — After the Buffalo Bills’ win against the Dallas Cowboys, ticket sales are hot and Bills merch is flying off store shelves.

News 4 stopped by the BFLO Store on Transit Road in Clarence, where Bills fans were shopping for holiday gifts and new Bills gear for the upcoming games.

Not only is it the holiday shopping season, but the Bills are on a winning streak, and fans are excited and want to buy anything Bills-related.

One Bills fan who was out shopping for gifts says because the Bills won yesterday, that gave her a little more of a reason to head to the BFLO Store and buy some gear.

“I think had we not won these past couple of days, it might not be as many people shopping here,” said Melissa McDonough, who was shopping today for her family, who are all die-hard Bills fans. “I think everybody gets excited when the Bills do well. Makes us want to buy more gear.”

“Our house in Massachusetts we have a Bills flag on the outside, and we have a Bills mailbox. We try to represent, especially when they’re winning more for sure,” said Donald Gracie Sr., who was shopping with his family at the BFLO Store.

If you are looking to buy tickets to any of the Bills’ remaining games, it won’t be cheap. Nick Giammusso, president and CEO of VIPtix, says you’re looking at spending around $200 for tickets to the home game on New Year’s Eve. If you want to go to the Miami game in January, a ticket could cost $350.

Giammusso says if you want to go to those games, get tickets now.

“As fast as possible, because usually I’d tell you to wait if they’re going to go down in price. Prices are just going to go up from here, especially after yesterday’s game,” Giammusso said.