MIAMI, Fla. (WIVB) — The ship that took about 100 Bills Mafia members to the Bahamas this week is safely docked back in Miami, and still afloat.

“We made it back, (in) one piece, (with) all members on the ship,” Victoria Pascuzzi said, the organizer of ‘Mafia at Sea.’

Last year, almost as a joke, Victoria Pascuzzi posted this onto Twitter: ‘Million dollar idea: What if Bills Mafia all booked the same vacation on the same cruise?’ But that joke turned into reality this week when she and others headed out to sea on Monday.

With the help from a friend who owns a travel agency, Pascuzzi pulled off the first ever ‘Mafia at Sea’ cruise.

“Someone came up to me after and he just gave me a hug and he’s like, ‘You know, I never would have cruised in my life but then I saw this and I was like, this is it, I gotta go.'”

The Bills fans booked a row of cabins on board, but they didn’t have the entire boat to themselves. There were other, unsuspecting vacationers onboard too.

“There were people going, ‘What is going on? There’s not a game. Why are you all here?” Pascuzzi laughed. “People were very confused. Even down in Miami, people were like, ‘What are all you guys doing down here?’ And I was doing this sea lion excursion yesterday and someone goes, ‘You guys travel really well,’ and I was like, ‘Yep, we are known for that.'”

And she thinks Bills Mafia made quite the impression.

“Even if they have their own team that they root for, for the rest of their life they’re probably going to watch a Bills game and be like, ‘Oh my God, remember that time there were all those Bills fans on that ship?”

Folding tables weren’t allowed on board, and The Shout Song couldn’t be played over the loud speakers, but Pascuzzi said plenty of fun was had. She wouldn’t get into the details of any debauchery, but as of right now, Royal Caribbean still plans on inviting them back for another cruise next year.

‘Mafia at Sea’ is coming back March 4-9, 2023. The ship will stop in Puerto Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico. There’s also a ‘Mafia at the Beach’ event planned for June 25, 2023. Fans can choose to stay five or seven days at the Hard Rock Punta Cana all-inclusive Resort.

For more information on ‘Mafia at Sea’ or ‘Mafia on the Beach,’ call Sam Richter of Richter Travel at (716) 216-5300 or email Sam@richtertravel.com.