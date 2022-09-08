BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’ve bought a box of Josh’s Jaqs cereal, you’ve seen a young boy’s picture on the back of the box. We met that boy and learned how Josh Allen has influenced him.

Last Fall, Colt Matz was in the middle of the toughest battle anyone can go through — the battle for his life.

He was diagnosed with leukemia and doctors told him he’d need a bone marrow transplant. His brother Jack was a perfect match. Right before the transplant, Jack and their dad were forced into isolation, for fear of getting sick.

It was a tough time for the family, who was living apart. But then, a bright light walked into Oishei Children’s Hospital — Bills quarterback, Josh Allen.

Allen spent about 30 minutes with Colt. They talked about toughness, football, other quarterbacks and more. Months after meeting his hero, the newest edition of Josh’s Jaqs hit store shelves, and there Colt was on the back of the box.

Colt said he’s bought about 10 boxes of the cereal so far, and he actually eats it, instead of just saving the cardboard for a shelf somewhere.

And despite meeting an NFL superstar, and being on a cereal box, this moment topped everything for him.

On February 21 this year, Colt rang the bell, beating an opponent much worse than anything ever fought on a football field.

He loves the cereal and he loves the Bills odds.

Colt added that he thinks the Bills have a very, very good chance at winning the Super Bowl.