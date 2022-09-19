NASHVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills will be on primetime television Monday night when they take on the Tennessee Titans.

And the Bills fans in Nashville aren’t just those who traveled from Buffalo for the game. The Music City Mafia is alive and well.

Monday morning, we spoke with Jon Giroux and Louie Wiesner, who shared their plans for backing the Bills in the Titans’ hometown. Watch the interview in the video above.

