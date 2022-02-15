Oishei sends pennants and sponge candy to KC’s Children’s Mercy as thanks for donations

Kansas City, Mo. (WIVB) — After the Bills’ heartbreaking overtime playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 Divisional round, Kansas City fans took a page from Bills Mafia’s playbook, sending donations to Oishei Children’s Hospital. Now, Oishei is giving back to Kansas City.

The hospital sent pennants and sponge candy to the children and staff of Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, as a thanks for the donations, which surpassed $400,000. The pennants, from Buffalo-based company Oxford Pennant, read, “Sportsmanship Always Wins,” with the cities names in Kansas City yellow and Buffalo blue, next to the date of the game, Jan. 23, 2022.

Sportsmanship always wins! The love between #ChiefsKingdom and #BuffaloBills continues. Thank you @OCHBuffalo for the awesome pennants for our kids and candy for our leaders!!! pic.twitter.com/b5UFypb0dh — Children's Mercy (@ChildrensMercy) February 16, 2022

Most Kansas City-based donations to Oishei came in increments of $13, as the Chiefs came back to tie the Divisional Round game in 13 seconds, following a 49-second scoring drive by the Bills to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

Oxford Pennant also kicked in $13,000 to Oishei that week, helping the hospital reach its final total. Soon after, New York Giants fans also began donating to the hospital, as the team hired former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their new head coach.