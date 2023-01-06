BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a show of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, schools across the region are asking kids to dress in their Bills gear on Friday. Here are some of the photos we received from viewers:

Photo courtesy of Cheryl
Photo courtesy of Cheryl
Kaylee, courtesy of Michelle
Landon and Corbin, courtesy of Haley
Photo courtesy of Amanda
Photo courtesy of Carie
Photo courtesy of Celena
Photo courtesy of Jessica
Photo courtesy of Jill
Photo courtesy of Jody
Photo courtesy of Kelly
Photo courtesy of Kimberly
Photo courtesy of Lisette
Serafina and Nico, courtesy of Jessica
Allyson, courtesy of Melissa
Aubrey, courtesy of Arthur
Kiersten, courtesy of Haley
Photo courtesy of Alyse
Photo courtesy of Kristen
Crosby, courtesy of Carrie
Jonah, courtesy of Elizabeth

