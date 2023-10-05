BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – On Sundays businesses aren’t allowed to serve alcohol until after 10 a.m. unless they have received a “Sunday on premises sales” permit.

However due to the Bills game in London and Governor Kathy Hochul’s extension of the special Sunday liquor permit, local establishments are ready for the pregame festivities.

Places like Jackrabbit planned on opening at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Instead of the early alcohol permit, they hoped breakfast would draw a big crowd. That all changed on Thursday when owner Jake Monti shared some big news.

“Our attorney reached out. She’s like, guess what, guys? Hochul changed the rules and they’re going to make it much easier for everybody to serve for the Bills game because it’s such a big thing in the neighborhood. So, we jumped on it right away and we’re going to open at 9 a.m. we’re pumped,” stated Jack Rabbit owner, Jake Monti.

Bills fans will be waking up bright and early for the 9:30 a.m. kick-off. With the Elmwood Village restaurant stating a few reasons as to why you should hop out of bed quicker than usual.

“We’ve got a gazillion TVs inside. There’s no bad seat in the house. We’ll be cranking music on all the commercials, it’s a good, lively, fun time. We’re going to have breakfast sandwiches along with our regular brunch program running during all this, too,” continued Monti.

Fans who are a little bit farther out in Niagara County, you also have an option. As the New York Beer Project is hosting what they call a British Invasion Festival.

“The Bills are playing in London so we’re going to be serving a full English breakfast in addition to our normal brunch menu, starting at nine till 2 p.m.,” said NYBP General Manager Andrew Appleby.

The traditional English breakfast is loaded with eggs, sausage, English potatoes, baked beans, and of course, an English muffin.



Plus, you can enjoy breakfast bourbon, English Bloody Mary’s and New York Beer Project’s new ale, brewed especially for the London game.

“We have a British mild on tap. The name is the British Invasion, so we’ll be serving that mild ale. It is 3.8% so it’s probably the one to drink at 9 a.m. in the morning,” Appleby concluded.

Cole’s on Elmwood Avenue will also open at 9 a.m. for the game.