BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills football in January means more fans, more excitement and more tourism in the region. With that energy comes more money being spent, which is a major boost for Buffalo’s local business community.

Visit Buffalo Niagara is expecting this game to draw in lots of fans from Western New York, ex-pats from out of state, and Steelers fans from Western Pennsylvania. Fans will be out in full force all weekend long, well before the Bills and Steelers take the field Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium.

Because Pittsburgh is down the road, hotels, bars and restaurants are preparing for a lot of Steelers fans to make the three hour drive up to Buffalo.

“I think everybody wants to be part of that energy. Ex-pats will be coming back and our normal fans in the community, plus the people coming up from other communities to support the Steelers,” Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara, said. “We know that this will be a big draw, especially because we are playing Pittsburgh.”

Last year during Wild Card Weekend, hotel occupancy grew by almost 80 percent on Saturday night, which the tourism agencies hope happens again.

“January and February are typically lower months out of the year for hotel occupancy, but when we have these weekends with playoff games it really helps the overall economy,” Kaler added.

Restaurants are hoping to share a little bit of Buffalo cuisine, including Big Ditch Brewing. The brewery also features two Bills themed beers for all football fans to try.

“People usually come the day before and spend a little bit of time in town. They want to get a bite to eat. They want to get a beer. We’re perfect for that. We got a nice big space,” Matt Kahn, president of Big Ditch Brewing Company, said. “Beginning on Friday, we will have some Buffalo-themed food specials. Wings and Beef on Weck so people coming in can have a taste of Buffalo.”

Shopping for new Bills gear is also a must for some members of Bills Mafia. The BFLO Store said AFC East division gear will be in store in time for Sunday’s game and cold weather gear is already flying off the shelves at all three locations.

“If they don’t make the playoffs, January is usually one of the slowest months of the year. But if we do make the playoffs, it becomes one of the top three months,” Nathan Mroz, owner of The BFLO Store, added. “Those transplants are loading up their shopping carts because it may be the only time they are in Buffalo for the whole year.”

The Bills play at home this weekend and if they win, they will take the field at Highmark Stadium in the divisional round, something local shops say will bring in more customers.