Restaurants prepare to serve pizza and wings to hungry Bills fans during playoff game

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — There are going to be a lot of hungry football fans during tomorrow night’s playoff game, and local restaurants are working overtime to make sure Bills fans will be full.

“We’re so excited right now. I mean I’ve not been able to sleep. I’m too excited,” said Dante Todaro, who’s the VP of La Nova’s Wing. “Get in here see the Bills win. The city’s ecstatic right now. Even though its gonna be cold, were gonna be bundling up and were ready to go.”

La Nova’s Pizzeria is getting ready to serve its pizzas and wings to football fans across Western New York.

“Everyone is getting ready for tomorrow. We’re ready to go through 10,000 pounds of chicken wings and a few thousand pizzas at both locations and it’s just been hectic,” Dante said adding that they’ve been preparing for a Bills playoff game.

“Our orders have been in for months on end. We’ve been anticipating a playoff match up. We’re Bills fans. We’re ready for this.”



La Nova’s is expecting to serve thousands of pizzas and 10,000 pounds of chicken wings for hungry fans tomorrow🍕🍗



“Doing prep work and making sure everyone shows up on time and ready to work and it’s going to be hectic in here,” said Dante’s brother Joe Todaro, who helps run the restaurant too.

Over at Wingnutz in Kenmore, they’re already sold out of their wings for the entire weekend.

“It’s hectic, it’s crazy. It’s exhausting. It’s exhilarating,” said Wingnutz co-owner Alicia Wrazen.

Wrazen says people come from all over to try their wings. She says the wing shortage has made it difficult for them to keep up with the demand.

“Right now everyone who gets wings is limited to five cases so if we have enough pre-ordered we will get our five cases and when that’s done, we’re done,” she said.