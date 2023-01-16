BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Back in October, 12 members of the Royalton-Hartland Future Farmers of America chapter traveled to Indianapolis for the 2022 National FFA Convention. When they were down there, they saw something special that caught their eye — Josh Allen’s FFA jacket from Firebaugh, Calif.

Matthew Sweeney is the Roy-Hart FFA advisor. He and his students Lorna, Nicholas, and Cayla joined Wake Up! on Monday to discuss the convention and the surprise encounter with the jacket.

