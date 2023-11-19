ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Chief Tim Carney with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office said in a prior interview that he encourages Bills fans to make a game plan and get down to the game early to avoid rushing, which could lead to accidents like last week. Fans at Sunday’s game took that advice to heart, telling News 4 how they plan ahead on game day.

“After the game, me and my friend take our time and we hang out for an hour or so to make sure that everyone has got a way out of here. If you want to keep your family and your friends safe, take the time,” said fan Ryhan Ernewein.

According to Erie County DA John Flynn, there was no evidence that alcohol, drugs, speeding or reckless driving played a role in last Monday’s incident. However, those walking into the game Sunday voiced how fans and drivers must work together for a safer game-day experience.

“There’s a lot of traffic, especially at night games when it is dark. People have been drinking, we know how they are, so I think it is important that they sure up how the traffic flows to make sure that doesn’t happen,” said another Bills fan.

Fans who showed up early to the game were greeted by the U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division as they completed a fly-by after the national anthem. The flyover featured three Apache helicopters, a Blackhawk and a Chinook.

“People showed up for this divisional matchup and the stadium was packed. It was good to see a flyover and the people were going nuts, it was fun,” said Caden Kress.

A win made the game day experience even sweeter for fans to enjoy.

“The energy was amazing. This was my first NFL game ever, and you can really feel like everyone in the building was chanting. It was a great time and I really appreciate everyone,” said Gana Camel.