AUGUSTA, Ga. (WIVB) — Wherever you are, you’re bound to find a Bills fan, and the Masters proved it over the weekend.

It was the 18th hole and Collin Morikawa had just taken his shot. After swinging the club, a clear “Go Bills!” could be heard on the broadcast, which was shared by the Buffalo Bills on Twitter.

“Go Bills! That you, @JoshAllenQB?” the Bills wrote on Twitter.

Maybe it served as a bit of luck for Morikawa, as the ball cleanly made its way into the hole. Morikawa finished fifth overall during this year’s tournament.