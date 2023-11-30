BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An infamous moment from the Buffalo Bills’ most recent loss is now not only frozen in fans’ memories.
Local artist Eric Jones created a snow sculpture depicting the moment Bills quarterback Josh Allen appeared to be horse-collar tackled during the second quarter of Buffalo’s 37-34 overtime loss to the Eagles on Sunday. The tackle, which typically results in a 15-yard penalty and a first down, was not called by the referees and sparked outrage among Bills Mafia and NFL fans alike.
“The MAFIA was nestled all snug in their beds, while visions of penalty flags danced in their heads,” Jones wrote in a Facebook post.
This isn’t the first time the Bills quarterback has been depicted in Jones’ wintry artwork. In 2022, Jones sculpted Josh Allen in a massive 8-foot by 12-foot snow masterpiece.
