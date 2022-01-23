Tappo Pizza gears up for kickoff featuring Bills-themed drinks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jhas Williams checked out Tappo Pizza to see how they’re gearing up for the Bills game.

Tappo is featuring two Bills-themed specialty drinks, including a tequila punch named “Blue drink: and an electric lemonade called “Red drink.” Tappo Pizza is also offering free jello shots every time the Bills score a touchdown against the Chiefs.

In addition, people can check out a variety of games while chowing down and watching the Bills.

Jhas Williams is a traffic/feature reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of her work here.

