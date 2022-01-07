Team of Buffalo natives win national Fantasy Football championship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three local best friends are making headlines in the Fantasy Football world.

Sean Stutzman, Nick Costantino, and Dominic Baranyi came in first place in a high-stakes Fantasy Football Players Championship main event, winning $500,000.

They say it took a line-up with top players in almost every position plus a little bit of good luck to win this title.

“We’ve only been doing this competition for about two years together as a group so it’s pretty exciting for us,” said Stutzman.

They beat the field by about 55 points, which they say is a large margin.

“It’s pretty cool being that team that people are looking at being like, ‘oh man these guys crushed it this year,’ cause we won by over 50 points on the whole field so it was a pretty dominant win,” said Constantino.

The championship is a national battle between the best-of-the-best in Fantasy Football.

Their team name, “Go Bills,” guarantees everyone knows the champions are from the 716.

“‘Go Bills,’ that’s always been our parting words to each other for as long as we’ve known each other and we decided to make that the names for our fantasy teams this year and last year and it’s a pretty cool feeling to be able to represent the area in a competition like this,” said Stutzman.

They had four teams this year with each entry costing $1,900. Each team had a bit of Buffalo.

“We had Tyler Bass, you know the kicker, we had one Buffalo Bill. Kickers can only do so much for you but yeah we were pretty happy to start him in our championship league,” said Constantino.

“We did have four teams so we were able to get Josh Allen on one of our teams, we had Stefon Diggs on another, Devin Singletary on a couple.”

As for the actual Buffalo Bills, the friends can’t wait to cheer them on this weekend and hopefully for weeks to come.

We’re gonna win this game and take down the division and get a home playoff game and have 70,000 fans rocking the stadium next week.”

They say they’re already planning to participate in the competition again next year and hope to be repeat champions.

They plan to donate some of the money to charity and use some of the rest to take a trip to a live FFPC draft in Las Vegas together.

Kayla Green is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here.