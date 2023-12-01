ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — When Bill and Patti Larson moved into their home in Orchard Park 14 years ago, they took one look at their back recreation room and knew they wanted to transform it into a place that represents what it’s like being part of the “Bills Mafia.”

“We live the Buffalo Bills. We aren’t just, during the season, a Buffalo Bills fan; Throughout the year, we’re Buffalo Bills fans,” said William Larson, owner of the Bills Garage.

Now, during a Bills game, it’s common for 50 to 150 Bills fans to stop by, and over the years came the treasures left behind.

“A lot of the things in here we’ve accumulated from friends that have donated things here. A lot of emotional items are here,” said Larson. “We have our family corner, we have our teddy bears, our bobbleheads, we have our gnomes in one corner. We have our wall of fame on the side over there. My Marine Corps corner over here. It’s just made up of a lot of different things.”

One treasure is a wooden flag donated to them from the Legacy of Pancho Billa.

“Any veteran that comes in here, I ask them to sign it, put their branches of service, and thank them for their service,” said Larson, “I am an 11-year veteran with the Marine Corps, so it’s my little token back to them, thanking them for their service.”

What makes the Larsons’ fan cave like no other, is that their house is currently the closest to Highmark Stadium, making the Buffalo Bills their backyard neighbors.

“Living so close to it all, I wake up in the morning, I look out and I see the stadium. It’s just like, wow, this is really neat,” said Larson. “It’s just crazy. We are able to wave to them. They honk back as they drive down One Bills Drive or on the back road there. It’s super neat having them as neighbors; they’re very good neighbors to us.”

During the morning, Larson shared some stories with us regarding the visitors they’ve had from the franchise. From Jim Kelly and Steve Tasker to Mary Wilson and Terry Pegula.

“Recently we’ve had Stefon Diggs. We’ve had Josh Allen come in. He met up with some children from Oishei Hospital and surprised them with a visit here. It was just a very touching thing for the family and the children. “It’s amazing because we get to see the personal side of their lives and the people they really are.”

Their garage represents the friends, the family and the Mafia that the Larsons welcome every game day.