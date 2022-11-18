BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tickets for Sunday’s Bills game against the Browns that was moved to Ford Field in Detroit go on pre-sale at 2 p.m. Friday for season ticket holders and 5 p.m. for Bills app users, the team announced.

Season ticket holders should have received an email at 1 p.m. Friday with a link and code to access the sale. Tickets are limited to six per account.

As for the later pre-sale, fans will be notified via the Bills app with a link and code to access the sale. Those tickets are also limited to six per account.

If there are any remaining tickets, they will go on sale to the general public on Saturday. The team is encouraging fans to download the Bills app for the most up-to-date information regarding tickets.

The game being moved to Detroit comes as a lake-effect snowstorm is poised to drop upwards of four feet on areas in western New York.