BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game is returning for its fourth installment at Sahlen Field, and tickets for the fan-favorite event are now on sale, the Buffalo Bisons announced.

The game is scheduled for 2 p.m. on May 19, 2024, with proceeds benefitting Hyde’s Imagine for Youth Foundation, which raises funds for underprivileged youth sports and more in the Buffalo area.

Next year’s game is expected to be “bigger and better than ever,” according to the Bisons, with a pre-game tailgate planned, as well as an enhanced game experience for fans. A crowd of roughly 16,000 took in the event’s third edition earlier this year.

Tickets for the game are on sale for $35, with VIP tickets also available, and can be purchased here or at the Sahlen Field Box Office.