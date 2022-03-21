AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s ‘Von Miller Time’ at the Totally Buffalo Stores.

As soon as word got out that Miller was joining the Buffalo Bills, the creative juices at the Totally Buffalo Store started to flow.

“He is really going to have an impact on this team, which is already amazing as it is. So, we just had to do something to celebrate him,” the store’s owner Mary Friona-Celani said. “I called my printer, who is awesome, and we started working on it right away.”

Since the very first printing of the Miller t-shirts and sweatshirts, there have been hundreds of orders from local folks and out-of-towners.

“We have received so many online orders from California, Texas, Alabama and everywhere in between,” Friona-Celani said. “It just shows you that all of these Western New Yorkers who are spread across the country are still diehards through and through.”

The stores are located in Amherst and Hamburg. For more information, visit the Totally Buffalo Store website.