BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Inside Buffalo’s Tri-Main Building is a local business run by the self-proclaimed “biggest Dolphins fan in Western New York.”

Many of his students are Buffalo Bills fans.

“I’m the Dolphin fan who moved to Buffalo to p**s off all the Bills fans,” said Ray Turpin, who’s originally from Florida and grew up as a diehard Dolphins fan.

He’s been in enemy territory for decades and has amassed a huge collection of Miami Dolphins merchandise at his Safety and Health Training Center.

News 4 first told you about Ray last season before the Bills-Dolphins Wild Card game, so we figured we check in on the banter this week.

“This is the second-hand stuff, this is the stuff if something happens within the building I’m not so worried about it,” Turpin said — with the exception of a 1972 Miami Dolphins figurine set and a helmet signed by Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese, which stand alongside pictures, hats and bobbleheads.

It’s like a wax museum for Dolphins fans. Even the temperature is a toasty 79 degrees in the classroom, resembling Miami weather.

Ray’s students are mostly Bills fans, who aren’t afraid of spewing smack talk about the Dolphins.

“It’s like all week leading up to it, my phone is going off here at the office, I have people stopping by talking smack, my cell phone is blowing up, my email is blowing up and then the game comes and Facebook forget about it everyone’s trolling me on Facebook,” Turpin said.

But don’t mistake it — the trash talking has been back and forth.

“How do you think you’re going to do on Sunday?” Turpin asked.

“I think we’re in good shape especially since you posted early about all the injuries the Dolphins have,” said Shawn Williams, a friend of Ray’s who is a Bills fan.

“Josh’s 10-2 against the Dolphins,” Shawn said.

“How has Josh traveled this year?” Turpin responded.

Emotions for the game will be running high with huge implications for both teams and both fan bases.

“If the Dolphins win, it’s going to be crickets, it’s like and I wear my stuff proudly in every class so if the Dolphins win what are they going to say right, but if the Bills win I’m going to be getting it all day long,” Ray said.

As for the game, Ray is expecting a win.

“After what happened with the Ravens last week I honestly think it’s going to be a really great game and I think the Dolphins are going to win,” Ray said.

Williams feels otherwise.

“There’s a few key players that they’re going to be out especially defensively which I think is an advantage for us, but at the same time we got to limit penalties ourselves, limit the turnovers and I like our chances,” Williams said.

Regardless of what happens in the game come Monday, the trash talking here is going to likely continue in the tri-Main Building.