ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Whether they are loading up their cars to tailgate, or putting in those pizza orders, Western New Yorkers are prepping to watch the Bills’ big Monday night game.

Dozens of fans camped out this weekend at the stadium, kicking off the tailgating festivities.

“It’s a great feeling, it’s like a festival out here,” said Richard Peterson, whose crew has been camping out at tailgates for a decade now. “You get to come out the day before the game, and you can spend the night, stay out and party all night, and then after the game, you can come back and party some more.”

The party around the Bills game will not just be around Highmark Stadium, however, as many local restaurants are prepping for people to pick up food, order delivery or enjoy the game while out and about.

Tappo Pizza is expecting big crowds to come in and enjoy the Bills matchup against the Titans, and they are prepping for a busier Monday night than usual.

“Bills games are some of the most fun events that we have here, because the people are always good, the energy is always great and people enjoy the Bills,” said Jajuan Reeves, assistant manager of Tappo Pizza. “Tomorrow’s not going to be nothing like a normal Monday.”

Reeves says during a typical Bills game, Tappo makes over 500 pizzas. They spent their Sunday prepping extra food and dough to make sure everyone can enjoy the game.

“The Bills keeps us fans here all day,” said Reeves. “We’re ready for them all day and we’ll keep it going.”

Tappo Pizza offers pick up and delivery through DoorDash, however, they encourage fans who are planning on coming out to enjoy the game with them and to make reservations, especially for larger groups.

To set up a reservation at Tappo, call (716) 393-4353.