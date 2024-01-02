CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following Sunday’s win against the Patriots, the week, Bills fans have the game against the Dolphins on their minds.

If you’re looking to book a last minute trip to Miami to cheer on the Bills, AAA says it’s going to cost you.

“It’s going to cost you — that’s for sure, so if your New Year’s resolution is to save money, you might just want to think twice about this because you’re going to have to get out the credit card,” said Elizabeth Carey, the director of public relations of AAA WNY & CNY. “Flights are at least $700 round trip depending on when you’re going and they go up from there. Hotels — there’s plenty of them in Miami so $175 and up that’s your most economical factor of it all the game tickets hundreds of dollars they’re going for.”

And that’s not counting other expenses like transportation or food. To help possibly save some money, AAA recommends driving the 19 hour trip costing around $167 dollars on gas, or if possible to leave sooner in the week rather than on Friday or Saturday.

“If you want to save money with flights you need to be flexible so maybe leaving earlier, staying an extra day, and going back later when there’s less demand for those flights,” said Carey. “A lot of these flights are sold out so you’re going to want to make sure that you do arrive early, some people are looking at Sunday morning flights, at AAA, we recommend you going at least a day ahead of time just incase there’s a weather delay or any other type of mechanical issue with the flight, you want to make sure you don’t miss the big game.”

Some flights, including multiple direct flights with Southwest to Miami on Saturday, are already sold out.

“We saw a lot of people book this trip in advance, because they saw the schedule come out and they say, ‘Oh Miami in January, it’s going to be warmer there, want to be there,’ so people had planned this as a vacation but since the Bills beat the Patriots we saw an influx of people saying I want to be down there to see this monumental game.” said Carey.

Both AAA and NFTA recommends travelers to arrive at least two hours ahead of your flight departure, download your flight’s airline app for updates and to check in prior to arriving at the airport. For more travel tips from AAA visit their website here.