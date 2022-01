(WIVB) – It’s the story that keeps getting better as Western New Yorkers continue to give.

You probably already know the story – Bills Mafia started donating to Visually Impaired Advancement right here in Buffalo after some “questionable” calls during the Bills-Buccs game.

As a result, tens of thousands of dollars have been raised.

The CEO of Visually Impaired Advancement, Tammy Owen, stopped by News 4 on Thursday to talk about it.