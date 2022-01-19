WATCH: News 4 wins friendly bet with WPRI when Bills beat Patriots

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This past weekend, the Buffalo Bills crushed the New England Patriots in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs.

But before it all went down, we decided to place a friendly bet with our sister station in Rhode Island, WPRI.

We said that if the Bills won, they’d have to send over some of their famous New England clam chowder. But a Pats victory would have meant us sharing our unbeatable wings.

Ultimately, the Bills knocked Mac Jones and his teammates out of contention with 47 points against their 17.

