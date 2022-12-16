BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills’ last bout with the Dolphins ended in disappointment for many here in western New York, but the team has a shot at redemption when Miami plays on our turf this Saturday.

After chatting with the Miami Bills Backers earlier in the season, we got to hear from fellow fans in West Palm Beach Friday morning.

Alka Sharma and Sue Hoffman joined us during the morning. Hear why Sue is referred to as “everyone’s favorite uncle” and where they’ll be watching the game this Saturday in the video above.

Kelsey Anderson is an award-winning anchor who came back home to Buffalo in 2018. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.

Chris Horvatits is an award-winning reporter and anchor who started working at WIVB in 2017. A Lancaster native, he came to Buffalo after working at stations in Rochester and Watertown. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.