(WTRF) — An Ohio Valley restaurant is banning the sale of Buffalo sauce until after the Pittsburgh Steelers game.

Bubba’s Burghers at The Highlands in Triadelphia, W.Va. says they will not sell their Buffalo sauce this week until the Wild Card playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers is over on Sunday.

“You can order any other flavor, but we will not be selling Buffalo sauce all week long,” Bubba’s Burghers said. The ban extends to other menu items, Bubba’s said, like its Buffalo chicken dip.

The Steelers will take on the Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium at 1 p.m. The game will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.