BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You could feel the tension in the air at Highmark Stadium. All the while Bills Mafia bringing that energy they’re internationally known for. And the Bills squishing the fish, punching their ticket to the divisional round.

Ups, downs and then up again seem to be the theme of this year’s Bills season, but Bills fans never lose hope.

“I always knew the Bills were gonna win,” said Thomas Dean, Denver, Colorado resident. “About four minutes left in the fourth I got a little bit weary. But, other than that I always knew they were going to win.”

Amid all the playoff excitement, fans continue to back number three. We saw shirts, signs and a number three heart flying above Southwestern Boulevard and Abbott Road.

“It was incredible. It was good to see the Bills, home playoff game,” said Brendan Robinson, Tampa, Florida resident. “It was awesome to see the crowd was crazy. Obviously a little tough in the beginning, but it was good to see we pulled through. Pretty fun to see, honestly.”

And you might be familiar with Sha’Kyra Aughtry. She saved joey white in the blizzard, sheltering him in her Queen City home.

“We love you, Joey the Bills won,” Aughtry said. “We were here representing for you! We love you and can’t wait for you to get better and we can spend more time together.”