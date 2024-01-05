ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The clock is slowly ticking down to Sunday night when the Bills take on the Miami Dolphins for the AFC East division title. Bars and restaurants in Orchard Park are hoping the team squishes the fish and are already getting ready for the NFL playoffs.

All season, Prohibition 2020 and O’Neill’s Stadium Inn have been bustling with Bills Mafia members. Both home and away games draw big crowds.

“Especially at playoff time, the line is out the door,” Jason Anderson, a bartender at O’Neill’s Stadium Inn, said. “If you own a business within at least a four or five mile radius [of the stadium], it’s beneficial to you. We’re right on top of everything, so, obviously, that’s going to work out for us.”

The restaurants say there is steady business all year, but Bills season is an added bonus — and playoffs surpass expectations.

“That’s a huge boost for us. We would love to have as many home [playoff] games as possible.” Julia Pietrzak, bar manager at Prohibition 2020, said. “Home playoff games are something that we’re definitely looking forward to when the time comes.”

Both bars are expecting big crowds for the game this weekend with Buffalo’s season on the line. They are also manifesting a big win so the Bills will play back in Western New York the following weekend.

“Bills Mafia is one in a million. We are expecting a lot of people this weekend. Usually we have either promos or wing special for away games and this weekend we’re doing 45 cent wings for the game,” Pietrzak said.

The restaurants are down the street from the new stadium construction, which has drawn a lot of out of town fans to the area, driving up business.

“People are just excited and have a bunch of questions,” Anderson said. “There’s a lot of activity going on right now. It’s going to be like that, obviously for the next two and a half years.”

Though the Bills haven’t yet clinched a spot, O’Neill’s and Prohibition are already looking toward the future and in the initial planning stages for the playoffs.

The NFL baited Bills fans by making the game Sunday night, the final game of the NFL regular season. Kickoff against the Dolphins is slated for Sunday at 8:20 p.m.