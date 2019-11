BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Behind the Scenes is back, and this time, we’re taking you to Flat #12 Mushrooms on the west side.

It’s in the basement of a nondescript warehouse off Niagara St.

In the video above, News 4’s Katie Alexander shows us the food they grow, which ends up in gourmet restaurants around the area.

