NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — We asked and you voted the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls as your choice for Buffalo’s Best Black Friday Shopping experience.

People were already shopping at the Outlets last night and early birds lined up again at 2:30 Friday morning. The first 100 in line were given “swag bags” filled with coupons, a gift card and treats.

Last year, the mall welcomed about 100,000 people Thanksgiving through Sunday. They’re expecting even more this year.

Around 40 percent of shoppers are expected to come in from Canada.

Those shopping say it’s not just about the good deals, it’s the fun experience. Others have made Black Friday shopping a Thanksgiving weekend tradition.