NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — We asked and you voted the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls as your choice for Buffalo’s Best Black Friday Shopping experience.

People were already shopping at the Outlets last night and early birds lined up again at 2:30 Friday morning. The first 100 in line were given “swag bags” filled with coupons, a gift card and treats.

Last year, the mall welcomed about 100,000 people Thanksgiving through Sunday. They’re expecting even more this year. 

Around 40 percent of shoppers are expected to come in from Canada.

Those shopping say it’s not just about the good deals, it’s the fun experience. Others have made Black Friday shopping a Thanksgiving weekend tradition.

BUFFALO’S BEST DETAILS

Buffalo’s Best is the official way to celebrate all things Buffalo and Western New York because this is where YOU decide the best of the best! 
Join the thousands of people every week who make their voices heard. We need your expertise, your insight, your taste buds. Come on and tell us who is Buffalo’s Best!

Nominations:

Each week, we will have an open call for nominations on that week’s topic which runs from Friday 5 a.m. until Tuesday 10 a.m.

Voting:

Voting on the top four nominees runs Tuesday 12 p.m. until Thursday 10 a.m.

Big Reveal:

The winner will be revealed, as voted on by you — Friday morning on News 4 Wake Up!

*Winning locations must be within the WIVB-TV viewing area.

