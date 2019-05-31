Buffalo’s Best Dog Park – Knox Farm State Park

Live Now
Buffalo’s Best is the official way to celebrate all things Buffalo and Western New York because this is where YOU decide the best of the best! 
Join the thousands of people every week who make their voices heard. We need your expertise, your insight, your taste buds. Come on and tell us who is Buffalo’s Best!

Nominations:

Each week, we will have an open call for nominations on that week’s topic which runs from Friday 5 a.m. until Tuesday 10 a.m.

Voting:

Voting on the top four nominees runs Tuesday 12 p.m. until Thursday 10 a.m.

Big Reveal:

The winner will be revealed, as voted on by you — Friday morning on News 4 Wake Up!

*Winning locations must be within the WIVB-TV viewing area.

We asked and you voted! Your pick for Buffalo’s Best Dog Park is Knox Farm State Park, in East Aurora. 

Historic Knox Farm State Park sits on 633 acres of land in East Aurora. Seven of those acres are specifically dedicated to mans best friend!

The enclosed dog park has plenty of room for pets to roam and play. There are specific sections for smaller dogs and bigger dogs and around 5 miles of trail if you want to get a nice walk in!

The beautiful and historic scenery only compliment your experience. Knox Farm State Park is the former country estate of Buffalo’s renowned Knox Family.

The park is open from dusk until dawn daily. 

