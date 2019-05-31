Buffalo’s Best Dog Park – Knox Farm State Park

We asked and you voted! Your pick for Buffalo’s Best Dog Park is Knox Farm State Park, in East Aurora.
Historic Knox Farm State Park sits on 633 acres of land in East Aurora. Seven of those acres are specifically dedicated to mans best friend!
The enclosed dog park has plenty of room for pets to roam and play. There are specific sections for smaller dogs and bigger dogs and around 5 miles of trail if you want to get a nice walk in!
The beautiful and historic scenery only compliment your experience. Knox Farm State Park is the former country estate of Buffalo’s renowned Knox Family.
The park is open from dusk until dawn daily.