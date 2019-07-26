Buffalo’s Best Happy Hour: Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill

*Winning locations must be within the WIVB-TV viewing area.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – There is nothing quite like winding down at the end of a long work day with a cold drink and a hot bite to eat, and when it comes to happy hour, Western New Yorkers say Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill is Buffalo’s Best.

“It’s really nice to have a good atmosphere in the Northtowns and a place that people feel comfortable coming, and that’s the idea,” said co-owner Paul Santora. “The idea is you build a brand and a food and a liquor concept for everybody, and you hope it goes a long way.”

The Santora family has been serving up pizza and other delicious dishes for 92 years in Western New York.

Today, Paul Santora and his brother-in-law Scott Wexler run the business, and bring in big crowds for lunch, dinner, and of course, happy hour specials.

Every day from 4-6 p.m., Santora’s offers $2 off all wines, cocktails, and 16 oz. draft beers.

And there are a lot of beers for you to choose from. The Transit Road Santora’s has 64 beer taps!

“We have our 1927 brand based on the year of the inception of Santora’s, so we do some of our house brews, and of course ciders,” Santora said. “What’s happening in the beer industry is crazy and we love being a part of it.”

All of the drinks pair perfectly with the happy hour food specials: $6 appetizers available on a rotating basis. Current offerings on the list include wings, signature meatballs, and more.

“Everything is scratch made,” Wexler pointed out, “so, obviously, we make our pizza dough every day, our pizza sauce from scratch. The mozzarella wedges you see are hand cut. Beer batter is freshly made. Fresh pico de gallo, fresh cheese sauce. All the dips are made in house.”

The list of house made and all natural foods goes on and on.

So does the list of family friendly entertainment you can enjoy on site, from live music many nights to corn hole, putt putt, and giant Connect 4 games on the patio, which also includes a covered bar.

“I call it a summer oasis,” Santora told News 4. “And I really feel that way when I go out there, I just get excited every day I get out there.”

You can visit two Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill locations in Western New York, at 7800 Transit Road in Williamsville and at 1402 Millersport Highway near the UB North Campus.

Learn more about Santora’s here.