NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — “870 Lee Home Haunt” is your choice for Buffalo’s Best Haunted Attraction!

This haunt gives back to a great cause, donating more than $6,000 to the Niagara County SPCA!

There are seven different rooms to walk through. Masks are required.

It’s located at 870 Lee Avenue in North Tonawanda. Tickets are five dollars for adults and three dollars for kids!

The best part, there’s still time to check it out! It’s open Friday and Saturday night from 7-10pm!