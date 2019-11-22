Buffalo’s Best Pumpkin Pie: Aunt Millie’s

IRVING, N.Y. (WIVB) – Thanksgiving is just days away and we wanted to know where you can get Buffalo’s Best pumpkin pie.

The winner this week is no stranger to the Buffalo’s Best spotlight.

Aunt Millie’s in Irving was recognized last fall for having Buffalo’s Best pie. Now, Western New Yorkers have voted to say it has Buffalo’s Best pumpkin pie, specifically.

“It’s quite the accomplishment. I’m really happy,” said Aunt Millie’s General Manager Andrew Weppner. “I put a lot of pride into this so I think it pays off.”

Weppner is credited with developing the recipe that sets Aunt Millie’s pumpkin pie apart.

“Basically, if you read the can recipe, just tweak it up,” he said.

That means using only the best ingredients, subbing in heavy cream for regular milk in the filling, and starting with buttery, flaky crust, handmade on site every day.

“Your hands are the perfect 98 degrees to be able to melt the butter and incorporate it into our flour and your salt,” said head baker David Signs.

The crusts are baked before they are filled to prevent them from getting soggy.

Then, the to-die-for filling is topped with a homemade caramel glaze.

“That just seeps into any cracks or crevices that are there that makes it that extra oomph,” Signs said. “And then we also put a homemade cinnamon whipped cream on top, like a dollop of that, and it just sets it over the top.”

Signs worked his way up from dishwasher to head baker in the kitchen at Aunt Millie’s. He helps churn out hundreds of different kinds of pies every day.

“We special order our pie tins so that this way we can get the biggest, best pie that we can give our customers,” he said.

The pumpkin pie comes in three sizes, a personal pie, a medium pie, and the large pie in the custom sized, deep-dish tin.

Those pumpkin pies are especially popular now, and Thanksgiving orders are being accepted right up to the morning before the holiday.

The staff is working hard to keep up with the demand.

“We have a great staff here. They’re all behind us and that’s why we’re successful,” Weppner said. “Loyal customers keep coming back.”

Of course, those loyal customers also keep voting to say Aunt Millie’s serves up Buffalo’s Best.