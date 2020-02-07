Buffalo’s Best salon or spa: All Dolled Up Beauty Bar

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — You voted, and the winner of Buffalo’s Best salon or spa is ‘All Dolled Up Beauty Bar’ in West Seneca!

As soon as you walk in All Dolled Up you know you’re about to get the full treatment. Chandeliors, sparkle pillows and bright lights stand out at Buffalo’s Best salon.

Friends Jennifer Wojciechowski and Kim Queffelec opened the salon in August 2017.

“I remember being probably six years old, telling my mother while she was getting ready for work, doing her makeup, that one day I wanted to do makeup on the stars,” Queffelec said. “But now I’m living more than that, because I’m doing it on real people.”

All Dolled Up Beauty Bar has a wide variety of hair services, including cut, color, and extensions. They also provide lash services, makeup services, permanent makeup, needle-less filler, bridal services and more.

And if you’re not in the Southtowns, All Dolled Up is expanding. At the end of the month, they’re opening another location in Lewiston, and in a few months, they’ll have a third location at 500 Pearl, in Downtown Buffalo.

The owners said their fun, family-like atmosphere, and their prices have led them to this success… and becoming Buffalo’s Best.

“We’re a team here, and just want everyone to be happy,” Queffelec said.

“Not everyone can afford things like eyelash extensions and hair extensions, so we really try to keep our prices competitive, but low enough so that everyone can get it done. because we know how different it makes people feel,” Wojciechowski said.

There are 15 employees helping others get ‘all dolled up’ at the salon, inside the Southgate Plaza. Jennifer and Kim said they get to make people feel their best every single day, and that’s the greatest gift.

“It makes me feel good inside to see someone’s face, when you know that you made someone feel better about themselves, because when you look better, you feel better,” Wojciechowski said.

All Dolled Up Beauty Bar is open seven days a week.