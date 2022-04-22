BUFFALO’S BEST DETAILS
Buffalo’s Best is the official way to celebrate all things Buffalo and Western New York because this is where YOU decide the best of the best!
Join the thousands of people every week who make their voices heard. We need your expertise, your insight, your taste buds. Come on and tell us who is Buffalo’s Best!
Nominations
Each week we will have an open call for nominations on that week’s topic, which runs from Friday 5 a.m. until Tuesday 9 a.m.
Voting
Voting on the top four nominees runs Tuesday 12 p.m. until Thursday 9 a.m.
Big Reveal
The winner will be revealed, as voted on by you, on Friday morning on News 4 Wake Up!
*Winning locations must be within the WIVB-TV viewing area.
MORE | See the past Buffalo’s Best winners here.