Catholic Health takes aim at CWA strikers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Health is now taking aim at CWA strikers. The hospital system is accusing workers of using dangerous pressure tactics.

Catholic Health claims union members are trying to interfere with the delivery of medical supplies at Mercy Hospital, throwing nails outside the physicans entrance and running damaging ads.

We’ve reached out to union President Deborah Hayes for comment on these allegations.

Both sides have been at the bargaining table for almost a month now. Earlier this week, the hospital system threatened to pull health coverage from nearly 2,000 striking workers.