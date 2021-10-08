CWA members have now been on strike for a week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — CWA members have now been on the picket line for a week.

But Friday morning, CWA leaders and Catholic Health will be back at the bargaining table to try and reach a deal. This comes after a busy night, as striking workers got lots of support from other unions.

And in return, the strikers showed support for their patients.

Hundreds of CWA union workers lined the streets outside Mercy Hospital for a candlelight vigil to honor the patients inside.

Labor representatives, including those from New York State United Teachers and United Auto Workers were also on-site to show their support as the strike goes on.

Still, the two parties have not struck a deal they both can agree on.

In a statement, a Catholic Health spokesperson says rather than having a sense of urgency to get employees back to work, union leaders have instead coordinated pickets and rallies.

But union members remain on the picket line until the hospital system meets their demands.