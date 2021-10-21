CWA strike causing stress at nearby hospitals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local hospitals are stretched thin between the Mercy Hospital strike and an influx of sick patients.

Nurses at Kaleida are dealing with the daily challenge of an increased workload, ambulance backups, and long emergency room wait times.

The CEO says everyone, even management, has stepped up to help.

They’re also working with staffing agencies, AMR and Twin City Ambulance to help with these issues.

Nicole Berg, a critical care nurse at DeGraff Medical Park’s emergency department, says “I usually give myself a pep talk before I go in. It’s going to be a good shift. We’re going to work well. We’re going to take our breaks. We’re going to smile. You can only smile with your eyes when you have a mask on so try to keep a positive face.”

Meanwhile, ECMC leaders say they needed to bring in several nurses from New York City to help alleviate some of the workload.