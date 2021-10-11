Day 11 of strike at Mercy Hospital begins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday morning began Day 11 of the strike at Mercy Hospital.

Things are still being worked out at the negotiating table and weekend weather didn’t keep workers from holding the picket line.

CWA workers have been picketing outside the hospital in south Buffalo for more than a week now.

Members say they won’t go home until they receive better benefits, higher wages and a better plan for safe staffing.

Nurses tell us they want to be back inside. Their number one priority is the patients.

Meanwhile, Catholic Health officials believe they’ve already provided a fair deal. They told News 4 last Friday that they were back at the bargaining table with CWA leaders.