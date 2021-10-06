Catholic Health CEO addresses contract negotiations amid strike

Catholic Health Hospital Strike

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The president and CEO of Catholic Health will hold a press conference at Mercy Hospital regarding the ongoing contract negotiations with CWA.

Catholic Health says he will also take some questions from the media at 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

