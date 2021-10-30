Mercy Hospital CWA strike enters a rainy day 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The rain and cold didn’t keep Mercy Hospital workers away from the picket line in South Buffalo. They’ve now been striking for 30 days.

CWA members say they won’t leave the picket until they receive better benefits, higher wages and a better plan for safe staffing. Saturday, New York City advocate Jumaane Williams railed with workers.

Employees said they appreciate the support they’ve been receiving from all across New York State.

“It’s overwhelming. Being on strike has opened my eyes to a lot of things, and just to see everybody out there that supports us — it means a lot. And it helps us to keep moving forward every day which we will continue to do, it just keeps us stronger and we really appreciate it,” said Jennifer Williams.

Catholic Health and CWA have been at the bargaining table for almost a month now. Earlier this week, the hospital system announced it might consider pulling health coverage from the nearly 2,000 striking workers.