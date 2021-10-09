Mercy Hospital CWA strike enters day nine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The rain didn’t keep mercy hospital workers away from the picket line Saturday.

CWA workers have now spent the last nine days picketing outside the hospital in South Buffalo. Members say they won’t leave the picket until they receive better benefits, higher wages and a better plan for safe staffing.

Nurses tell us they want to be back inside, and their number one priority is the patients.

“We just want to make sure we stick together as a community. Stick together, union strong. And support each other through this and get back in there so we can take care of our patients and our community,” said Registered Nurse Andrea Hardy.

When we checked in with Catholic Health Friday, officials told us they were back at the bargaining table with CWA, but they couldn’t say whether negotiations would continue throughout the weekend.