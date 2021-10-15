NYS AG Letitia James addresses CWA workers on strike at Mercy Hospital

(Still image from video posted by News 4’s George Richert on Twitter)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While New York State Attorney General Letitia James was in Buffalo on Friday, she took time to address the striking CWA workers outside Mercy Hospital.

Alongside Sen. Tim Kennedy, James shared her support for the workers.

NYS Attorney General Letitia James shows up to address striking workers at Mercy Hospital @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/MsW8yZRuoZ — George Richert (@GeorgeRichert4) October 15, 2021

State Senator Tim Kennedy addresses striking Mercy Hospital workers. ⁦@news4buffalo⁩ pic.twitter.com/wD7etc5vne — George Richert (@GeorgeRichert4) October 15, 2021

Friday became the 15th day of the strike. Learn more below.