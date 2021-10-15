NYS AG Letitia James addresses CWA workers on strike at Mercy Hospital

Catholic Health Hospital Strike

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Still image from video posted by News 4’s George Richert on Twitter)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While New York State Attorney General Letitia James was in Buffalo on Friday, she took time to address the striking CWA workers outside Mercy Hospital.

Alongside Sen. Tim Kennedy, James shared her support for the workers.

MORE | Up to $75 million announced to fight opioid crisis in WNY

Friday became the 15th day of the strike. Learn more below.

Catholic Health Hospital Strike

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now