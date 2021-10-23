Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visits the CWA picket line at Mercy Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On day 23 of the Mercy Hospital strike workers on the picket line got support from a big name in the Democratic party.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addressed CWA employees after her rally with the Democratic nominee for Buffalo Mayor India Walton.
AOC commended workers for making the hard decision to walk out and says she understands they’re doing this for patient safety.
Members say they won’t leave the picket until they receive better benefits, higher wages and a better plan for safe staffing.
