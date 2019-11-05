Skip to content
NC State opens basketball season with visit from ACC foe Georgia Tech
No. 11 Virginia’s Diakite ready to assume leadership role
Coach Capel, Pitt have new direction in Year 2
College Hoops: Duke listed as betting favorites to win the ACC
Funderburk back at practice but Wolfpack ‘banged up’ for opener, Keatts says
More Chase for the Championship Headlines
Blake Harris no longer on NC State basketball team
Duke ranked No. 4, UNC No. 9 in preseason AP basketball poll
Duke, NC State men’s basketball teams hold practice events for fans ahead of new season
NC State suspends D.J. Funderburk indefinitely from men’s basketball team
ACC releases full 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule
NC State head men’s basketball coach Keatts gets extension
Duke men’s basketball kicks off campaign against Kansas, has early-season trip to Virginia Tech
NC State releases men’s basketball schedule, will open season with Georgia Tech
UNC releases men’s basketball schedule, will open with ACC opponent for 1st time since 1966
FBI leading public corruption probe at Buffalo City Hall
Election Results
Secondary Stream
Rain later tonight, switches to snow Thursday
Teen hid siblings, walked 14 miles for help after Mormon family killed in attack
Former Buffalo DEA agent accused of taking bribes to protect mafia members
It looks like weed, but it’s not: Law enforcement warns of fentanyl disguised as cannabis
Man charged with fatally stabbing ex at McKinley Mall indicted on murder charge
Stories of Service
Local therapeutic riding center helps veterans in need
Video
Veterans Voices: Citizen Sailor serves the community as a veteran of the newsroom and the Navy
Video
Johnnie Williams - Vietnam War to War on Terror
Video
Lee Mitchelson - Vietnam War
Video
Paul Dorsey - Cold War to Desert Storm
Video
William "Bill" Worley - Vietnam Veteran
Video
Jerry Malone - Vietnam Veteran
Video
Deputy fights back against Erie County Sheriff’s Office
Bitter custody battle sends mother, children into hiding as father continues frantic search
Sources: Amazon buys large piece of land on Grand Island
Danforth St. resident catches retaliation on video
A ‘game changer’ for New York tenants’ rights
Retired CPS director offers insight after boy is stabbed at home
Landlord tries to sell East Side eyesore for $60,000